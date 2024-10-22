Mexico’s National Guard seizes dozens of firearms after weekend standoff and ‘BOTA’ operation in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican National Guard got involved in a shootout against armed civilians just South of Ciudad Juárez on Sunday.

The agency reported members of the National Guard (GN) repelled an attack and seized 31 firearms, 123 magazines, more than 2,900 rounds, various tactical equipment, and three vehicles.

"The events were recorded during security and crime prevention patrols in the municipality of Ciudad Juárez, where the personnel of the Road Security Sections of the National Guard received a report alerting them to the presence of several vehicles with armed people circulating on the Tornillo-Guadalupe Bypass," said the news release.

Reports say members of the National Guardsmen went to the location, a few meters from the Tornillo toll booth, where they encountered three trucks, whose occupants, upon noticing the presence of the official units, fired their firearms at the personnel, without any injuries, only several gunshots on one of the National Guard vehicles.

Soldiers repelled the aggression and requested support from other units, which caused the gunmen to flee the scene.

A search operation was conducted around the area and one of the alleged aggressors was detained who had a gunshot wound and was transferred to a local hospital. During the inspection of the area, the following was located:

Three trucks, one reported stolen in the U.S.

20 assault-style weapons, including a .50 caliber rifle.

11 handguns.

123 magazines.

2,949 rounds.

10 tactical helmets.

19 bulletproof vests.

The seized items were turned over to the entity's Public Ministry agency to continue the investigations.

On Friday evening, members of the National Guard and Mexican customs agents staged at the Bridge of the Americas seized more firearms in a combined operation at the bridge.

They located:

7, 629 different rounds

1 Smith in Weson 5.56 caliber weapon

1 Sprifind Armony 9mm1 caliber weapon

1 Sig Sauger 9mm weapon

National Guard reports say, a brown Ford Lobo Pickup vehicle with two men, 25-year-old Jonathan Arturo M.D., and 17-year-old, C.T.T., were traveling southbound to Ciudad Juárez.

When Mexican authorities conducted the inspection, the two suspects seemed nervous, and it's when agents found the 3 weapons and the boxes of rounds.

They were turned over to the Mexico Attorney's Office in Juárez.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juárez and Chihuahua Departments of Public Safety to learn how many weapons these agencies have recovered/seized in Juárez this year so far.

A Juárez police spokesman said they have recovered around 320 weapons, 279 magazines, and 4,752 rounds or cartridges.

The Chihuahua police department reported nearly 100 weapons, 109 magazines, 2,039 rounds or cartridges, and dozens of tactical equipment.