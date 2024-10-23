Skip to Content
El Paso County offering free pesticide to residents battling red flour beetle infestation

today at 11:09 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County has announced it is offering free pesticides to residents who are dealing with red flour beetles invading their homes and businesses.

This comes after El Paso County Commissioners voted on Monday to authorize $25,000 to provide assistance with the red flour beetle infestation many residents in Socorro and the Lower Valley are dealing with.

The pesticides will be distributed at the Ysleta Annex located at 9521 Socorro Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th. On Saturday, October 26th, it will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. One pesticide per person will be distributed.

El Paso County says the pesticide will come with instructions that residents must follow.

Valeria Medina

