AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Vermont on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont voters will cast ballots for a full slate of federal and state offices in the Nov. 5 general election, including the president, a U.S. senator, the governor and seats in the state Legislature. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will be on the ballot, along with seven third-party candidates. Among them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for a fourth term, while Republican Phil Scott seeks another two-year term as governor. The state has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.

