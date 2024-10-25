Residents battling red flour beetle infestation to receive free pesticide Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happening today, El Paso County will be offering free pesticides to residents who are dealing with the red flour beetle infestation.

This comes after El Paso County Commissioners voted on Monday to authorize $25,000 to provide assistance with the infestation many residents in Socorro and the Lower Valley have been dealing with for months.

The pesticides will be distributed at the Ysleta Annex located at 9521 Socorro Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th.

On Saturday, October 26th, it will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. One pesticide per person will be distributed and it will come with instructions that residents must follow.

The county said Pecan shells, which were used as ground cover for an El Paso Water property in the Lower Valley area, was a source of food for the beetles.

El Paso Water will begin transporting pecan shells from lower valley properties to the County landfill on Monday, October 28th. As a result, residents may experience a temporary surge of beetles during this time and are encouraged to take precautions to prepare for this surge.