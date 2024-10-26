Coleman passes for 3 TDs, runs for 2 more in Lamar’s 42-10 win over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Robert Coleman threw for three touchdowns, ran for two more and led Lamar to a 42-10 victory over winless Northwestern State on Saturday.

Coleman passed 45 yards to Sevonne Rhea for the game’s first points then the quarterback added two short scoring runs in the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Cardinals (5-3, 2-1 Southland Conference) added three more touchdowns in the third quarter, including TD passes of 32 yards to Andre Dennis and 11 to RJ Carver. With Khalan Griffin’s 1-yard score, it was a 21-point third quarter and a 42-7 lead heading into the final period.

Coleman was 8-of-14 passing for 202 yards. Griffin rushed for 120 yards on 19 carries.

Zay Davis had the Demons’ lone touchdown on a 5-yard run near the end of the first half.

The Demons (0-9, 0-4) have lost 17 straight, the longest active losing streak in Division I.

