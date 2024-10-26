Legas throws for 5 TDs to lead Tulsa to thrilling 46-45 comeback win over UTSA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cooper Legas threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns and Tulsa overcame a four touchdown deficit at halftime to beat UTSA 46-45 on Saturday.

Legas led an eight-play, 92-yard drive that lasted 1:01 and ended with 1:01 left after completing a 4-yard touchdown to Kamdyn Benjamin, his third receiving touchdown of the game. The play marked Tulsa’s first lead of the game.

On their final drive, Owen McCown got the Roadrunners to midfield after completing a 25-yard pass to Houston Thomas before four consecutive incomplete passes ended the game.

Down 35-7 at halftime, Tulsa defensive lineman Amieh Williams ignited the Golden Hurricane comeback recovering a fumble a returning it 35 yards for a touchdown to make it a three-score deficit.

McCown threw a 5-yard touchdown to Willie McCoy with 5:30 left in the third for a 42-17 advantage. It was UTSA’s last touchdown of the day.

Legas threw a 74-yard touchdown to Benjamin less than a minute later. In the fourth he threw a 4-yard score to Viron Ellison Jr. and a 20-yarder to Benjamin.

Tulsa (2-5, 0-3 American Athletic) trailed by 28 after McCown threw touchdown passes of 9, 69 and 23 yards to Oscar Cardenas, Chris Carpenter and Dan Dishman, respectively. A failed point-after-attempt after Dishman’s touchdown made it 20-0.

Legas threw his first touchdown of the day to Bill Jackson for 31 yards. UTSA (3-5, 1-3) extended the margin with a 9-yard scoring run, and Daemian Wimberly recovered a Legas fumble in the end zone after he was sacked at his own 11 by Jamal Ligon.

McCown completed 30 of 50 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns.

