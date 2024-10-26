UTEP welcomes future Miners at Orange & Blue Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso invited high school juniors and seniors, along with their families to experience life as a Miner during their largest annual open house event.

Students and their parents were able to explore UTEP's campus through guided tours, attend college showcases and learn about the process of applying to UTEP.

There were also various workshops providing financial aid and campus housing information.

You can get more information at utep.edu/orangeandblue