Skip to Content
News

UTEP welcomes future Miners at Orange & Blue Day

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso invited high school juniors and seniors, along with their families to experience life as a Miner during their largest annual open house event.

Students and their parents were able to explore UTEP's campus through guided tours, attend college showcases and learn about the process of applying to UTEP.

There were also various workshops providing financial aid and campus housing information.

You can get more information at utep.edu/orangeandblue

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content