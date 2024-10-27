Stefon Diggs leaves Texans game against Colts with non-contact knee injury in third quarter

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Stefon Diggs left Houston’s game against Indianapolis in the third quarter Sunday with a non-contact knee injury.

Diggs was running a route late in the third quarter and pulled up and grabbed at his right knee before falling to the ground.

The Texans said that he was questionable to return with the knee injury.

He was tended to by trainers and helped to his feet after a couple of minutes. He slowly walked off the field on his own and went straight to the locker room without stopping to be checked out in the medical tent.

Diggs, who is in his first season in Houston after a trade from Buffalo, had five receptions for 81 yards before he was injured.

