Riverside Elementary School principal dies Sunday night

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Vicente Sanchez, the principal at Riverside Elementary School, died on Sunday night in his home.

The school has made counselors and mental health specialists available for students and employees on campus today.

The district stated Sanchez's "unwavering unwavering commitment to education and his passionate dedication to his students and staff left a lasting impact on countless lives."

The district says they do not have information on any services for Sanchez at this time.

ABC-7 is working to gain more details on this story.