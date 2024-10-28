Skip to Content
News

Riverside Elementary School principal dies Sunday night

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:49 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Vicente Sanchez, the principal at Riverside Elementary School, died on Sunday night in his home.

The school has made counselors and mental health specialists available for students and employees on campus today.

The district stated Sanchez's "unwavering unwavering commitment to education and his passionate dedication to his students and staff left a lasting impact on countless lives."

The district says they do not have information on any services for Sanchez at this time.

ABC-7 is working to gain more details on this story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content