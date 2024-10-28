Utah Jazz’s Taylor Hendricks wheeled off the floor on a stretcher

DALLAS (AP) — Utah forward Taylor Hendricks was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher with an apparent left-leg injury after he landed awkwardly midway through the third quarter of the Jazz’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Hendricks went down to the floor without any contact near the baseline beneath the Jazz’s basket, his foot landing in an awkward direction.

Hendricks, in his second season, had two points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

___

