Republican senate candidate Nella Domenici visits border ahead of Albuquerque Trump rally

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico republican senate candidate Nella Domenici is making one final push for voters in southern Mew Mexico ahead of election day with a visit to the Borderland.

Guided by former law enforcement officials, the republican senate candidate took a tour along the border barrier in Sunland Park, just on the other side of Anapra.

She told ABC-7 that she decided to visit just ahead of election day because she believes the top three issues New Mexicans are facing are cost of living, crime, and the border, and she says she wanted to learn more about border issues.

“Everything from drug trafficking, to sex trafficking, to labor trafficking, and even gun trafficking, and all of these issues are just flowing into New Mexico, into Albuquerque, hurting our state in many different ways," said Domenici.

She also discussed her endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who will be holding a rally in Albuquerque on Thursday morning.

She is set to make an appearance at that rally, and told ABC-7 that Trump stands by policies that will "positively affect New Mexicans."

“Having Trump come [to New Mexico] is a statement that New Mexico is frustrated, and they’re finding Martin Heinrich and Harris just completely inadequate, and the problems in our state will be solved by Republican principles," said Domenici.

The visit comes as Domenici trails incumbent democrat Senator Martin Heinrich by 11 points, according to a Research & Polling poll.

She attacked Heinrich's policies during her visit, saying he hasn’t done enough to address the border during his time in the senate.

“Heinrich and Harris have not committed to securing the border," said Domenici.

Our news partners KOAT caught up with Heinrich at an event in Albuquerque Wednesday to get his thoughts on Trump’s visit, and he says republican principles don’t stand for what they used to.

“When I was growing up, republicans were like Ronald Reagan, it was morning in America, it was America is a shining city on a hill, and I think that was a message that resonated with New Mexicans. I think his angry tone has struggled with New Mexicans," said Heinrich of the former president.

ABC-7 also independently reached out to Heinrich about Domenici’s visit and comments, and in a statement, a spokesperson for the senator said "much like her decision to endorse Donald Trump after spending the better part of a year claiming she wouldn't, Nella's border photo op is a desperate, last-ditch effort to breathe life into her failing campaign."

The statement added "Martin Heinrich's record is clear: he's secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for Border Patrol and advanced technology to stop illegal activities, as well as deliver the tools law enforcement needs to improve our ports of entry and boost economic growth. When there was a bipartisan border security deal on the table and Republicans walked away because Donald Trump didn’t want to lose a talking point, Nella was nowhere to be found. It's shameful.”