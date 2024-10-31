No. 11 Iowa State hosts Texas Tech seeking its first 8-0 start in program history

Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at No. 11 Iowa State (7-0, 4-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa State by 14 1/2.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 13-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State will try to go 8-0 for the first time in program history. Texas Tech has won the past two meetings by a combined seven points. The Red Raiders slipped into a four-way tie for fifth in the Big 12 after squandering a 17-point second-half lead and losing 35-34 to TCU. Tech can become eligible for a fourth straight bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks vs. Iowa State run defense. The Big 12 rushing leader has run for 100 yards in all seven of his games this season and is 242 yards from passing Byron Hanspard as the program’s career leader. The Cyclones have struggled to stop the run. They surrendered 354 yards rushing to UCF in their last game, the most against them since 2016.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Behren Morton was injured against TCU and didn’t play the second half. X-rays indicated he hurt his collarbone. Morton has just three interceptions, fewest through eight games at Tech since Zebbie Lethridge threw the same number in 1997. He’ll go against a defense that has picked off 12 passes, tied for seventh nationally.

Iowa State: WR Jaylin Noel has caught a pass in 39 straight games for the fourth-longest active streak in the country, and last week he joined Xavier Hutchinson and Allen Lazard as the only players in program history with over 200 career receptions. He had eight catches for 153 yards against UCF and will be going against the Big 12’s worst pass defense.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cyclones are 4-0 in conference play for the first time. … Their 40 Big 12 wins since 2017 are the most by current league members. … Even with two straight losses, Texas Tech’s 5-3 record is its best in 10 years through eight games. … ISU has intercepted at least one pass in all seven games. … ISU RB Carson Hansen has scored his team’s last five touchdowns. … Tech is 4-1 in one-score games.

