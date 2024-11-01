Army looking into shoving allegations involving the general who heads US Central Command

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into allegations that the four-star general who heads U.S. Central Command shoved a member of his air crew during a trip overseas. Officials say Army Gen. Erik Kurilla became upset during a flight and pushed the service member. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the assault allegations, which recently came to light. Kurilla is still in his job and is currently in the Middle East. The Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement Friday that it’s “aware of an alleged incident and is currently looking into it.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.