Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted 13 years after Fukushima disaster is shut down again

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it survived a massive earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant has been shut down again due to an equipment problem. The reactor at the Onagawa power plant on Japan’s northern coast was put back online last Tuesday. But plant operator Tohoku Electric Power Co. says it had to be shut down again on Sunday due to a glitch in a device related to neutron data inside the reactor. It says there was no release of radiation into the environment.

