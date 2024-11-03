UK prosecutors are mulling whether to charge Russell Brand over sex assault allegations

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him. The Crown Prosecution Service said late Saturday that “we have been passed a file by the police to consider a charging decision in this case.” Detectives from London’s Metropolitan Police force have interviewed 49-year-old Brand three times under caution over “non-recent sexual offenses.” Last year, British media outlets published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand between 2006 and 2013. The accusers have not been identified. Brand has strongly denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

