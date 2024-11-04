Manslaughter charges dropped in a man’s death at a psychiatric hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has approved prosecutors’ motion to drop manslaughter charges against two sheriff’s deputies accused in the death of a psychiatric patient. Irvo Otieno was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes in March of 2023 while being admitted to a state psychiatric hospital. Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers were initially charged with second-degree murder in the case. Officials have now dropped charges against nine of the defendants. A remaining defendant was acquitted by a jury last month. Otieno’s death sparked a national outcry by advocates for the mentally ill.

