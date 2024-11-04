Ex-officer found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill has been found guilty in the shooting. A jury on Monday convicted former Columbus Officer Adam Coy of murder. Coy testified during the trial that he thought Hill was holding a gun and going to shoot him so he fired four times. Hill was holding a cellphone and keys in his hands when he was shot in December 2020. Prosecutors said Hill was complying and posed no threat when he was killed inside a Columbus garage. Coy is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.