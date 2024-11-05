3-term Democrat Sherrod Brown tries to hold key US Senate seat in expensive race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio is facing the toughest reelection challenge of his career. The 71-year-old Democrat is up against 57-year-old Republican Bernie Moreno in the year’s most expensive Senate race. Control of the chamber is in play. Republicans view it as among their best chances nationally to flip a seat given Ohio’s recent hard shift to the right. Moreno is a Cleveland businessman endorsed by Donald Trump and would be Ohio’s first Latino senator if elected. Moreno has hammered Brown as “too liberal for Ohio.” Brown has cast Moreno as out of step with Ohio voters on abortion rights.

