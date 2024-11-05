NAMI hosting screening of Spyral, a mental health documentary

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- NAMI El Paso is hosting a screening of the Spyral, a mental health documentary. This private screening is taking place Thursday, November 7th, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 600 N. El Paso St, El Paso, TX 79901. The film is about a rising rock star documenting his wife's struggle with an undiagnosed mental illness.

“We are so grateful to be able to host a private screening of this film. It documents a story far too common and allows us to have important conversations around mental health,” says Isidro Torres, Executive Director of NAMI El Paso.

The film is about a rising rock star documenting his wife's struggle with an undiagnosed mental illness. The documentary shows the complexities and heartbreak of mental illness in America and exposes the hidden struggles that often tear families apart.

NAMI says the screening serves as a pre-conference event for the NAMI Texas 2024 Annual Conference, which is being held in El Paso from the November 7th to 9th and brings together individuals affected by mental illness, service providers, and community stakeholders. Tickets can be secured for free at https://spyralnamiep.funraise.org. Tickets for the conference are sold separately.