Texas Tech Health hosting El Paso‘s “Season of Thanks” luncheon

Published 11:01 AM

El Paso, (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso is hosting their Season of Thanks annual scholarship luncheon and gift announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 6th, 2024 starting at 12 p.m. at Texas Tech Health El Paso campus, MSB II South Lawn, 137 Rick Francis St.

They will host an announcement about a gift from Borderplex philanthropist Deborah Whitehill, in honor of her late husband, Harry Vance Whitehill III, D.D.S., M.S. Texas Tech Health El Paso says the event will bring together community leaders and donors with scholarship recipients. Each year about 150 scholarship are distributed.

Gabby Hernandez

