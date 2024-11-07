California governor calls special session to protect liberal policies from Trump presidency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for state lawmakers to convene a special session in December to help safeguard the state’s progressive policies on climate change, reproductive rights and immigration ahead of another Trump presidency. The Thursday announcement comes a day after former President Donald Trump resoundingly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race. Trump repeatedly attacked California on the campaign trail, threatening to withhold disaster aid over Newsom’s water-restricting policy. Trump also has vowed to carry out mass deportations once in office. Newsom and other Democratic state leaders said California will work to “Trump-proof” the state and bolster its legal protections.

