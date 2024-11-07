Skip to Content
El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation receives donation from the GECU Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation has announced it has received a $100,000 donation from the GECU Foundation.

The hospital will also be naming the family longue after the GECU foundation. This longue is part of the newly opened pediatric intermediate care unit, which contains the region's only dedicated epilepsy monitoring unit.

At the event, the EPCHF's executive director also thanked voters for approving the UMC bond. Officials say they plan to begin improvements on the comprehensive cancer center as soon as January 2025.

