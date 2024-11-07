For many Iranians, Trump’s return intensifies worries about war. Yet some see reasons for hope

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians are divided on what Donald Trump’s next presidency will bring: Some foresee an all-out war between Tehran and Washington, particularly as other conflicts rage in the region. Others hold out hope that America’s 47th president might engage in unexpected diplomacy as he did with North Korea. But nearly all believe something will change in the U.S.-Iran relationship. And while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly expressed his own disgust with Trump, Iran’s new reformist president has kept the door open to talks with Trump to seek relief from international sanctions to buoy a cratering economy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.