Who is Susie Wiles, Donald Trump’s new White House chief of staff?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Susie Wiles, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick as White House chief of staff, has decades of political experience but has largely shunned the spotlight. Now, in the position considered the president’s closest professional confidant, she’ll be more in the spotlight than ever before. Wiles was co-chair of Trump’s third presidential campaign, considered his most disciplined and smoothly run. She ran his 2016 and 2020 campaigns in Florida, where she has also advised gubernatorial campaigns for Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.

