Ranked voting will determine the winner of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The ranked choice voting process in Maine will now determine the winner of a key congressional race. The process was beginning Friday despite the claim of Democratic Rep. Jared Golden that he’s already won reelection with a majority of the vote. The matchup between Golden and Republican challenger Austin Theriault in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is one of a handful of undeclared races that could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Under ranked voting, if no candidate receives at least 50% plus one vote in the first round, the lesser choices of the last-place finisher’s supporters are reallocated to establish a majority.

