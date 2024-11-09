Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia senator will co-chair inaugural committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Witkoff is the president-elect’s golf partner who was with Trump when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida in September. Trump’s first inauguration was scrutinized for its lavish spending. The inaugural committee chair back then was California billionaire Tom Barrack, who drew attention by raising $107 million for the event.

