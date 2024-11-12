Nevada Democrats keep legislative control but fall short of veto-proof supermajority

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats still hold the power in the state Legislature but have fallen short of winning a two-thirds supermajority in both houses that would have stripped Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo of his veto power. Lombardo vetoed a record 75 bills in 2023. Democrats lost their razor-thin supermajority in the state Assembly after Republicans flipped a competitive Las Vegas district. All 42 Assembly seats were up for grabs this year. Democrats won 27 and Republicans clinched 15. In the 21-seat Senate, Democrats will retain at least 12 of them to retain their majority. The Legislature meets every two years. The next 120-day session begins Feb. 3.

