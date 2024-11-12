Proposed assisted dying bill for England and Wales rekindles debate over choice and ethics

LONDON (AP) — Details about a proposed law to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales have been published, rekindling debate on the controversial topic ahead of a vote in Parliament later this month. The draft bill, published Monday, would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to ask for, and be provided with, help to end their own life, subject to safeguards and protections. Opponents have voiced concerns that the bill would mean people could become pressured to end their lives. But Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the bill, said the law has robust safeguards built into it. A debate and first vote on the bill is expected Nov. 29.

