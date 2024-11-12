Rice wins 66-50 against UL Monroe

HOUSTON (AP) — Alem Huseinovic’s 15 points helped Rice defeat Louisiana-Monroe 66-50 on Tuesday night.

Huseinovic went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Owls (2-1). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and added seven assists. Caden Powell shot 1 of 3 from the field and 7 for 12 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Warhawks (1-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Bolden, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Wilson added 12 points and four steals for UL Monroe. Makai Willis also had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Rice pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend its lead to 20 points.

