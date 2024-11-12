Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting.

According to authorities, it happened on the 1300 block of S. Espina St. Monday evening.

Officials confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody and received medical attention. LCPD also said no officers were injured.

The Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.