Premature blast kills a suicide bomber but harms no one else, police in northwest Pakistan say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber has set off an explosive device prematurely, killing himself but harming no one else in the blast on a deserted road in northwest Pakistan. Local police said the blast happened Thursday in Charsadda, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Pakistani Taliban often target security forces. The intended target was not clear. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, often target security forces in the province with suicide bombings and other violence. TTP are separate from the Afghan Taliban but have been emboldened by the group’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.