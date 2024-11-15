Skip to Content
News

UTEP Law School feasible, according to study

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/18/2024
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/18/2024
By
New
Published 2:33 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- During a meeting of the El Paso Bar Association November 15, 2024, UTEP President Heather Wilson announced a study has concluded that a UTEP Law School is feasible. “There will be a law school in El Paso someday. When there is, it should be at UTEP. The study shows there is a need for legal services in West Texas, and, with sufficient financial support to start it up, this study shows that it is sustainable for the long term,” said Wilson.

The Texas legislature-commissioned feasibility study says that establishing a law school at The University of Texas at El Paso could fill a gap in the region’s and in the state’s need for legal services. Additionally, the study found that if properly managed and supported, a law school would support itself after a start-up period of 10 years.

They estimate the cost to start up the law school is around $20 million over the ten-year period, not including the cost of building a law school building. The projected capital cost could be between $60 million and $110 million. However, they study also states the law school is projected to achieve financial sustainability by 2037.

The plan is to initially enroll a class of 25 first-year law students in the Fall of 2030 and slowly increase the class size to 100 students. UTEP says that over the next 12 to 18 months they plan on working with local leaders to secure philanthropic and business commitments from the El Paso community. A formal request to start a law school during the 2027 legislative session could potentially be submited.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content