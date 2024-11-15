UTEP Law School feasible, according to study

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- During a meeting of the El Paso Bar Association November 15, 2024, UTEP President Heather Wilson announced a study has concluded that a UTEP Law School is feasible. “There will be a law school in El Paso someday. When there is, it should be at UTEP. The study shows there is a need for legal services in West Texas, and, with sufficient financial support to start it up, this study shows that it is sustainable for the long term,” said Wilson.

The Texas legislature-commissioned feasibility study says that establishing a law school at The University of Texas at El Paso could fill a gap in the region’s and in the state’s need for legal services. Additionally, the study found that if properly managed and supported, a law school would support itself after a start-up period of 10 years.

They estimate the cost to start up the law school is around $20 million over the ten-year period, not including the cost of building a law school building. The projected capital cost could be between $60 million and $110 million. However, they study also states the law school is projected to achieve financial sustainability by 2037.

The plan is to initially enroll a class of 25 first-year law students in the Fall of 2030 and slowly increase the class size to 100 students. UTEP says that over the next 12 to 18 months they plan on working with local leaders to secure philanthropic and business commitments from the El Paso community. A formal request to start a law school during the 2027 legislative session could potentially be submited.