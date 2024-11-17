IDEA Mesa Hills Academy partners with Girls on the Run to empower young girls through life skills and fitness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- IDEA Mesa Hills Academy has partnered with Girls on the Run (GOTR) to launch an after-school program focused on empowering young girls in grades 3 through 5.

Since early September, over 30 girls have been participating in the transformative program, which combines life-skills lessons with engaging physical activities.

Sessions are held every Wednesday and Friday from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m., where students learn essential skills like communication and teamwork through interactive games and exercises.

The program’s culmination will be a 5K run on November 16 at the Flying Horse Race in Sunland Park, NM.

This celebratory event will bring together family, friends, and community members as the girls complete the run and reflect on their growth.

The GOTR program, run in partnership with the Junior League of El Paso, incorporates research-based lessons aimed at boosting self-confidence, promoting joy, and building a sense of community.

One example from a recent session on communication included activities that helped participants practice expressing themselves effectively.

Sessions also feature team-building exercises like partner leapfrog and creative running drills that reinforce the day’s themes.