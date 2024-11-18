Singer Paul Kelly: An Australian icon the country seems to be keeping for its own

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Paul Kelly is an icon in Australia but a cult figure in the rest of the world. Many Australians think that’s just fine, but count American songwriter Lucinda Williams as one who can’t understand why his work isn’t known more widely. Kelly’s latest album — his 29th — has the songwriter’s strengths on vivid display, his rich use of imagery bringing stories to life. Says one Australian ex-patriate who turned out to a New York club to see him recently: “He’s our Bruce Springsteen. He tells our stories about love, loss and all of life.”

