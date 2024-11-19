San Francisco Mayor London Breed loses reelection to Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed has lost her reelection race to Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday. Breed already conceded the race to Lurie, and pledged a smooth transition for the incoming mayor. Breed’s victory six years ago as the city’s first Black female mayor showed that no dream was impossible in the progressive, compassionate and equitable city. But the honeymoon quickly soured as the city plunged into the global COVID-19 pandemic. Office workers fled, emptying out downtown, and drug use and homeless tent encampments surged.

