Families making under $100,000 to get free tuition at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University of Texas of El Paso Students whose families make under $100,000 a year will now have their tuition and mandatory fees covered by the Paydirt Promise.

This expansion of the Paydirt Promise follows a decision by The University of Texas System Board of Regents to provide $35 million in additional funding for the program. Previously, the program covered families who made $80,000 a year or under.

In a news release, UTEP said more than 9,000 students benefit from the Paydirt Promise, and now hundreds more will be eligible.

“To be in a position to make sure our students can attend a UT institution without accruing more debt is very important to all of us, and as long as we are here, we will continue our work to provide an affordable, accessible education to all who choose to attend a UT institution,” Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the Board of Regents, said.

Those who apply must be Texas residents working on their first bachelor's degree. The expansion of the Paydirt Promise will take effect starting with the Fall 2025 semester.

Students can apply for the Paydirt Promise through the FAFSA website. For more information on the Paydirt Promise, visit UTEP's website.