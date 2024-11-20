Faulty fentanyl tests spurred NYC’s push to ban mail on Rikers Island

NEW YORK (AP) — A push by New York City jail officials to block people detained at Rikers Island from receiving physical mail was based on faulty fentanyl test strips that overstated the influx of contraband sent through the mail. That’s according to a new report from the city’s Department of Investigation. It found the city’s fentanyl tests returned a stunning 85% false positive rate. City officials had previously pointed to the prevalence of fentanyl-soaked letters to support their push to ban detainees on Rikers Island from receiving mail. In its report, the Department of Investigation said officials should reassess that proposal and instead focus on ensuring jail employees aren’t smuggling drugs to detainees.

