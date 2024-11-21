Roddy Gayle Jr. scores 16 to lead Michigan to 72-49 victory over Tarleton State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 16 points to guide Michigan to a 72-49 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Gayle buried 6 of 7 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, and 3 of 4 free throws for the Wolverines (4-1). He added four assists and three rebounds.

Tre Donaldson and reserve Sam Walters both scored 13 for Michigan. Donaldson had five assists and Walters was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Vladislav Goldin scored 12.

Bubu Benjamin finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from distance for the Texans (1-5). Ronnie Harrison scored 14.

Gayle had 11 points and Walters came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score eight as Michigan built a 40-30 lead at halftime. Benjamin scored 12 to keep the Texans within striking distance.

Michigan scored the first six points and led until a dunk by Harrison put Tarleton on top 24-23 with 6:54 left before halftime. Walters and Donaldson had back-to-back layups and Gayle added two free throws in a 6-0 run that gave the Wolverines the lead for good.

Donaldson made two free throws and a layup in a 10-0 run to begin the second half, and Michigan hit cruise control.

Michigan will square off against Virginia Tech in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday.

