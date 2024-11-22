Akron defeats Lamar 79-72

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 17 points helped Akron defeat Lamar 79-72 on Friday night.

Johnson shot 6 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Zips (2-2). Amani Lyles scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Isaiah Gray shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Cardinals (1-3) were led in scoring by Ja’Sean Jackson, who finished with 16 points. Alexis Marmolejos added 15 points for Lamar. Adam Hamilton also put up 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.