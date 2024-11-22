Dancier’s 16 lead Le Moyne over UT Martin 65-53

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — AJ Dancier had 16 points in Le Moyne’s 65-53 victory against UT Martin on Friday night.

Dancier shot 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dolphins (2-4). Ocypher Owens added 11 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Dwayne Koroma shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Afan Trnka finished with 12 points for the Skyhawks (2-4). Tarence Guinyard added 10 points for UT Martin. Lamine Niang also had eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.