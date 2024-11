South Korea finds Russia supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in return for its troops

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top South Korean official says Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in exchange for it sending troops. The U.S., South Korea and others say North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. What Russia would give North Korea in return has been the focus of keen attention. National Security Director Shin Wonsik told a SBS TV program Friday that South Korea has found Russia has provided anti-air missiles and other equipment to reinforce its air defense network for Pyongyang. Shin says Russia has also give diverse economic assistance to North Korea.

