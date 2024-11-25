County of El Paso reaches agreement with Chicas Locas to remain closed until March 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Attorney's Office and the defense of Chicas Locas, formerly known as Jaguars Gold Club, reached an agreement to keep the business closed until March 1, 2025.

The agreement made by both parties shows the owners of Chicas Locas agreed to:

Remain closed until March 1, 2025.

Place a $10,000 bond

Make attempts to get off-duty law enforcement to work as security at the bar.

If they can't get off-duty law enforcement, they will have to get level 4 security officers on contract before opening for at least six months.

No appeals.

Show compliance with the original agreement before the opening.

During the hearing, multiple Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) undercover agents, an El Paso Police Department undercover detective, and City of El Paso inspectors testified on the ongoing investigation against the "bikini bar."

They claim that in September they entered the establishment on different operations and inspections where they saw dancers removing their bikini tops on different occasions, but were not able to confirm whether they saw their breasts completely.

Chicas Locas' defense attorneys argued the dancers were covered in liquid latex without showing their breasts or other private parts of their bodies.

"Well, it's been a tough fight. You say you never fight City Hall and you don't fight City Hall because the resources that the city, the county, and the state have are tremendous. And it costs a lot of money, and so if there's anything that we regret it's how much this has cost us, and closes down for reasons we don't think we should have been closed down," said Casey Wallace, Chicas Locas Defense Attorney.