ABC-7’s Doppler Dave accompanies honor flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The Rio Grande honor flight finally touched ground in Washington, D.C. this evening.

ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave documented the warm greeting these vets received at our nation's capital.

"The veterans were really impacted today," Doppler reported from D.C. "A very busy day, but when we got off the airplanes, the reception they received in the airports phenomenal."

Arriving at Gate 85, the Rio Grande Honor flight with veterans Korea and Vietnam, were thanked for their service.