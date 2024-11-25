Small Japanese rocket engine explodes during a test but no injuries are reported

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese small rocket engine has reportedly burst into flames during a test. The fire, which was followed by an explosion and plumes of white smoke, follows an explosion last year by the same engine during a test, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. There were no injuries, Kyodo reported, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is investigating. The Epsilon S rocket is meant to improve Japan’s position in the growing satellite launch market.

