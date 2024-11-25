Thorn’s 24 help UT Rio Grande Valley beat Le Moyne 97-77

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dekedran Thorn scored 24 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Le Moyne 97-77 on Monday night.

Thorn had five rebounds for the Vaqueros (4-3). Howard Fleming Jr. scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Cliff Davis shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Dwayne Koroma led the way for the Dolphins (2-6) with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Robby Carmody added 14 points for Le Moyne. Trent Mosquera also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.