Thousands of Imran Khan supporters defy tear gas, lockdown and arrest to head to the capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former premier Imran Khan have defied a lockdown and widespread arrests to head to the capital to demand his release. Khan, who has been in jail for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says the cases are politically motivated. Monday’s “long march” comes ahead of a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Islamabad. Security officials say they expect between 9,000-11,000 demonstrates. The party also said Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, recently released on bail in a graft case, will lead the march.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.