ABC-7 Stormtrack Weather: Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front arrives in time for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect a warm and windy Wednesday. A cold front will follow the winds and drop temps for your Thanksgiving.

Today temperature highs will once again be near record warmth as well look to see temps in the mid 70s. El Paso we are looking to reach a high of 77, Las Cruces 72.

Winds will pick up mid afternoon today with peak wind gusts reaching 35 MPH between the hours of 1-4.

Behind the winds a cold front will enter the region dropping temps into the upper 50s and low 60s for Thanksgiving.