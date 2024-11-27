What travelers need to know before heading to El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The Thanksgiving travel season is underway, and today is projected to be the busiest travel day of the year nationwide, including at El Paso International Airport.

ABC-7 spoke to Cassandra Davisson, marketing and service development manager for El Paso International Airport, who says the early morning hours are the busiest times, between 4 and 7 a.m., followed by smaller peaks around noon and 4 p.m.

Officials remind travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight’s departure but no more than four hours. Passengers are also encouraged to check TSA’s list of prohibited items and ID requirements ahead of time to help lines move smoothly.

El Paso International Airport has features online to help you be prepared before heading to the airport. You can click here to check the live wait times for the security checkpoint lines. There are also new parking features, travelers can reserve a premium parking spot ahead of time to avoid looking for a spot last minute.

Davisson says the airport has seen a 4% increase in passenger traffic compared to last year and they expect the trend to continue through the holidays.

“Pack a little bit of patience,” said Davisson. “We're working very hard to keep everything running smoothly.”

For more airport information, go to flyelp.com