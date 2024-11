EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Silvia Pinal, one of the earliest icons of Mexico's Golden Age of Cinema, has died at 93.

Her career spanned six decades and over 60 films. One of her most well-known roles was the film "Viridiana", which was a co-winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1961 Cannes Film Festival.

Relatives said a few days ago that she was hospitalized due to complications with a urinary tract infection.