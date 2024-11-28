Wright scores 18, North Texas takes down Northern Iowa 68-48 at NIT Season Tip-Off

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Atin Wright scored 18 points as North Texas beat Northern Iowa 68-48 on Thursday night at the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Wright shot 7 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mean Green (6-1). Latrell Jossell shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jasper Floyd went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (3-3) were led in scoring by Ben Schwieger, who finished with 13 points. Leon Bond III added eight points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa. Jacob Hutson also put up eight points.

North Texas took the lead with 19:39 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Wright led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-21 at the break. North Texas outscored Northern Iowa by seven points over the final half, while Jossell led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.